On Thursday, Davenport senior running back Shastin Golden was named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
Presented by the Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers, Golden received the honor after running 30 times for 372 yards and seven touchdowns on Friday, Sept. 16 against Lockhart. His performance led the Wolves to a 62-42 victory and propelled Davenport to 4-0 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.