Davenport junior wide receiver/tight end Emmet Greiman steps out of a tackle attempt by a Tivy player during Friday night’s home opener for the Wolves at Davenport Stadium. Head coach J.D. Zimmerhanzel’s team improved to 2-0 following the 31-28 win and is now set to prepare for fellow Comal ISD newcomer Pieper on Friday, Sept. 9 at Warrior Stadium in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO — Davenport picked a traditional South Texas power to welcome to town for its 2022 home opener, and the Wolves responded with a first-half flurry that fueled a 31-28 triumph.
Davenport (2-0) again utilized balance on offense, as quarterback Triston Hamlin and running back Shastin Golden each took turns moving the sticks. The Wolves built a 24-7 lead at the half and withstood a strong charge in the final stanza from the Antlers (1-1), who lived up their “Tivy Fight Never Dies” motto with two late touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.