After opening the new season with a win Saturday, New Braunfels boys basketball grabbed its first loss to Buda Johnson 71-50 on Tuesday night.
The Unicorns (1-1) held a slight 33-28 at halftime, but the Jaguars came to feast in the third quarter, outsourcing their opponent 28-10. They continued the trend in the fourth, grabbing the lopsided victory.
