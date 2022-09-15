New Braunfels slid past Poth in a 3-0 sweep on Tuesday, ending the Unicorns’ three-match losing streak.
In one of their final non-district matches, the Unicorns (18-16) defeated the Pirettes in commanding fashion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.
