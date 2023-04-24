Kaitlyn Galindo, left, is congratulated by teammates as she makes her way to the dugout after hitting a home run for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
Kaitlyn Galindo, left, is congratulated by teammates as she makes her way to the dugout after hitting a home run for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung
Isabel Cruz bats for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung
Lily Warren bats for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung
Grace Simons bats for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung
Third baseman Kaitlyn Galindo covers third base for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
Alma E. Hernandez / Herald-Zeitung
Veronica Peitersen crosses home plate on a triple by Lily Warren for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
In terms of District 27-6A, the Unicorns sit alone at No. 1.
After finishing the regular season as co-District 27-6A champions alongside East Central, New Braunfels softball (18-13 overall, 8-3 in district) defeated the Hornets 13-5 in a play-in game for playoff seeding Friday, April 21 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.