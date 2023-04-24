In terms of District 27-6A, the Unicorns sit alone at No. 1.

After finishing the regular season as co-District 27-6A champions alongside East Central, New Braunfels softball (18-13 overall, 8-3 in district) defeated the Hornets 13-5 in a play-in game for playoff seeding Friday, April 21 at home.

New Braunfels plays East Central

Lily Warren celebrates after hitting a double bringing in 3 runs in the 5th inning for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.
New Braunfels plays East Central

Mackenzie Gaspard pitches for New Braunfels against East Central Friday, April 21, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.