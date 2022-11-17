New Braunfels linebackers Joshua Vreeland and Garnett Gonzalez wrap up a Reagan ballcarrier Friday, Nov. 11 during the Class 6A-I bi-district playoff game between the Unicorns and Rattlers at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium.
After defeating Reagan for a bi-district title last week, New Braunfels (8-3 overall, 4-1 in district) will face Westlake in the area round Friday.
The contest was emotional after junior quarterback Leighton Adams was injured the night before the game, falling from a utility pole after being electrocuted. Head coach Glenn Mangold had to inform the team the following morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.