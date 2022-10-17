New Braunfels senior wide receiver Landon Marsh runs the ball downfield during the Unicorns’ 35-13 win over East Central on Friday, Oct. 14. New Braunfels will host Clemens on Friday, Oct. 21 at Unicorn Stadium.
SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels got its first district win of 2022, beating East Central 35-13 on Friday night.
After suffering a 42-24 loss to Steele in their previous contest, the Unicorns (4-3 overall, 1-1 in district) bounced back, placing a larger focus on starting strong offensively — and with their holding the Hornets to under 200 total yards.
