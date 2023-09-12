New Braunfels plays Smithson Valley

Blaise House sets the ball for New Braunfels against Smithson Valley Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at New Braunfels High School.

 ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung

In a contest against powerhouse Dripping Springs (34-2), New Braunfels (19-12) lost in a tough 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-14) sweep Friday night.

Senior middle blocker Maddie O’Gorman led the Unicorns with nine kills. Senior setter/defensive specialist Katie Wadas led with three of the team’s four aces.

