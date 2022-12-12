New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy late. High 77F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.