MCALLEN — In the Class 5A Region IV golf tournament, Canyon sophomore Presley Bolado finished in fourth place overall Tuesday afternoon at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
On day one Monday, Bolado shot a score of 74, following it up by carding a 71 on day two. She finished with two-day total of 145.
