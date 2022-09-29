CL volleyball

Canyon Lake senior setter/defensive specialist Emily Pena (7) celebrates with her teammates after breaking the Lady Hawks’ career aces record with 132 on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Canyon will host Wimberley on Friday, Sept. 30.

 Photo by Dennis Rohlmeier

BOERNE — Canyon Lake volleyball fell to Boerne in a 3-0 sweep on Tuesday night.

The 25-17, 25-12, 25-13 defeat is the Lady Hawks’ (11-22 overall, 1-4 in district) ninth loss in their last 10 matches.

