SAN ANTONIO — In the third and final game of the series, New Braunfels baseball defeated East Central 8-1 Friday night.
The win gives the Unicorns (13-13-1 overall, 8-5 in district) a 3-0 series sweep and ties them for second place in District 27-6A standings alongside Steele and East Central with two games left in the regular season.
