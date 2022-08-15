PEARLAND — The Lady Unicorns wrapped up their three-day stay at Pearland’s Adidas John Turner Classic on Saturday with a win over Clemens that helped New Braunfels post a mark of 6-3 during the annual tournament.
Head coach Kate Zora’s team, which is 7-3 overall, won its opener Thursday against New Caney Porter by scores of 25-19 and 25-6 before dropping back-to-back contests against Tomball Concordia Lutheran (17-25, 25-22, 25-17) and The Woodlands (25-23, 25-17).
