SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Unicorns collected four wins and five losses this past weekend during Smithson Valley High School’s annual Texas Showdown.
New Braunfels (16-13) began the event with back-to-back 1-2 records on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Kate Zora’s squad beat Burleson Centennial 25-12, 25-12 in its opener and then lost Thursday’s final two matches to Davenport (25-15, 25-15) and Round Rock Cedar Ridge (25-23, 30-29).
