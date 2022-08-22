New Braunfels fought its way into Saturday’s gold bracket at Fraulein Volleyfest and bowed out following consecutive losses to overall tournament champion San Antonio Cornerstone and Dripping Springs.
The Lady Unicorns (11-8), who went 4-4 during the three-day event, opened Saturday’s schedule with a 25-8, 25-10 setback against Cornerstone and then fell 25-21, 25-21 to Dripping Springs on the consolation side of the bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.