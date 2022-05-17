Smithson Valley’s 4x400-meter relay team of Alyssa Jones, Mia Perez, Jazmyn Singh and Favour Uduji pose after setting a new San Antonio area record and claiming a silver medal at the Class 6A state track and field meet on Saturday night in Austin. The squad posted a final time of 3:44.59 to break a 24-year-old record held by New Braunfels High School.
New Braunfels’ Ella Vajdos makes her approach during the Class 6A pole vault finals Saturday during the UIL state track and field meet in Austin.
MIKIE FARIAS | mikiefariasphoto.com
The Lady Unicorns’ Abigail Morrow attempts to clear the bar in the high jump.
MIKIE FARIAS | mikiefariasphoto.com
AUSTIN — The UIL Class 6A state track and field meet in Austin yielded a pair of medals and one San Antonio area record for New Braunfels and Smithson Valley athletes the past Saturday.
Competing at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, the Lady Unicorns’ Ella Vajdos claimed a bronze medal in the pole vault event, while the Lady Rangers’ 4x400-meter relay team of Alyssa Jones, Favour Uduji, Mia Perez and Jazmyn Singh took silver while setting a new area-best time of 3:44.59.
