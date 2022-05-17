AUSTIN — The UIL Class 6A state track and field meet in Austin yielded a pair of medals and one San Antonio area record for New Braunfels and Smithson Valley athletes the past Saturday.

Competing at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, the Lady Unicorns’ Ella Vajdos claimed a bronze medal in the pole vault event, while the Lady Rangers’ 4x400-meter relay team of Alyssa Jones, Favour Uduji, Mia Perez and Jazmyn Singh took silver while setting a new area-best time of 3:44.59.

