Davenport volleyball

Davenport junior Ryan Kovacs connects with a hit Tuesday night during the Lady Wolves’ match at New Braunfels Christian Academy.

 Photo by Kevin Reid Photography

After finishing with a record of 5-3 at Smithson Valley’s Texas Showdown this past weekend, the Davenport volleyball team defeated TAPPS competitor New Braunfels Christian Academy 3-0 Tuesday night in New Braunfels.

The Lady Wolves (20-4 overall) won by scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-19 despite being without one of their top players — sophomore outside hitter Ashtan Dodson. Thankfully, her sister Talan Dodson, a junior outside hitter, and Ryan Kovacs, a junior middle blocker/right side hitter, were available to pick up the slack.

