WIMBERLEY — Davenport surged out of the gates with four straight wins this past weekend at Wimberley’s Tex Fest Tournament before earning a third-place overall finish on Saturday.
The Lady Wolves (6-1 overall) swept Friday’s tripleheader against San Antonio Keystone, Brownwood and Needville, and then began Saturday’s slate with a 2-0 triumph over Glen Rose before falling 25-23, 25-21 to eventual tournament champion Peaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.