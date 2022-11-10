SAN ANTONIO — After winning its first-ever area championship, Davenport lost to La Vernia Tuesday night, ending its historic season.
The 3-0 (25-23, 30-28, 27-25) loss was an evenly matched contest, with neither team trailing more than four points.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:41 am
