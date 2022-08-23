SAN ANTONIO — The Canyon Lake volleyball team ended its stay at Pieper High School’s Warrior Showcase on Saturday with a mark of 3-4 during the two-day event.
After splitting four matches on Friday, head coach Kim Clemons’ team began the final day of competition with a 25-22, 25-22 loss to San Antonio Lee, but the Lady Hawks (6-9 overall) bounced back to defeat Class 6A Judson 36-34, 25-22 in an epic two-set clash.
