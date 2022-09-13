SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels Christian Academy volleyball placed second in the Castle Hills Tournament this weekend.
The event started on Friday when the Wildcats (14-6) beat the New Braunfels Thunder 25-10, 25-10. Hailey Robinson led the team with eight kills. Tessa West finished with a team-high 13 assists with three kills and five digs. Bella Contreras had nine assists and Ainsley Sellers led with nine digs.
