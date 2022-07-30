Canyon Lake’s Griffen Williams added to his 2022 haul of accolades recently when he was named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state second team as a third baseman. Williams also committed to Blinn College earlier this month.
BRYAN — In the midst of a sweltering summer, a quartet of Comal ISD baseball standouts garnered some sweet all-state honors on Wednesday and Thursday.
Canyon’s Robby Lopez and Isaac Yruretagoyena each earned honorable mention from the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Class 5A all-state baseball team, while Canyon Lake’s trio of Griffen Williams, Chase Anderson and Hunter Anderson all received some form of accolades from the Blue Bell/TSWA Class 4A all-state team.
