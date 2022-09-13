New Braunfels at Texas Showdown

Randi Rush sends the ball over the net for New Braunfels at the Smithson Valley Texas Showdown Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Smithson Valley High School.

 ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG

DRIPPING SPRINGS — New Braunfels was swept 3-0 for the third straight time this season at the hands of Dripping Springs.

The Tigers outplayed the Unicorns (17-16), who fell 25-15, 25-16, 25-20.

