DRIPPING SPRINGS — New Braunfels was swept 3-0 for the third straight time this season at the hands of Dripping Springs.
The Tigers outplayed the Unicorns (17-16), who fell 25-15, 25-16, 25-20.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 13, 2022 @ 4:32 pm
DRIPPING SPRINGS — New Braunfels was swept 3-0 for the third straight time this season at the hands of Dripping Springs.
The Tigers outplayed the Unicorns (17-16), who fell 25-15, 25-16, 25-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.