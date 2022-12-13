SEGUIN — Over the weekend, Davenport boys basketball lost in the championship round of the Navarro Tournament.
The Wolves (11-3) went 4-2 in the tournament, with their two losses coming at the hands of Class 6A Judson’s JV.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 7:39 pm
SEGUIN — Over the weekend, Davenport boys basketball lost in the championship round of the Navarro Tournament.
The Wolves (11-3) went 4-2 in the tournament, with their two losses coming at the hands of Class 6A Judson’s JV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.