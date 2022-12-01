On Tuesday, Canyon boys basketball dropped its third straight game of the year against Hutto, 88-52.
The Cougars (4-6) shot well in the contest but could not stop the Hippos’ offensive onslaught, scoring 20 or more points in three quarters.
