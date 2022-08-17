Canyon’s seniors came into Tuesday night’s home match against New Braunfels knowing full well it could be the group’s final opportunity to face off against their crosstown rivals.
Regardless, the Cougarettes didn’t appear to be in the mood to savor the experience.
Canyon (10-1) caught fire midway through the opening set and never relented during a 3-0 victory that came by respective scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-14. The brief contest continued a red hot start to the 2022 season for the Cougarettes, who may still get another chance to collide with the Lady Unicorns at this weekend’s Fraulein Volleyfest.
“They’ve always been one of our biggest rivals, so it’s important to just show them what we can do, especially in our own gym,” Canyon senior Danielle Classy said.
Classy was part of a hitting trio that overwhelmed New Braunfels on Tuesday night, as she teamed up with Maya Jones and Courtney Pope to deliver a combined 21 kills during the sweep. All three seniors finished with seven kills apiece, while setter Megan Hawkins dished out 25 assists and kept the Cougarettes’ attack in a comfortable rhythm.
“I think that’s part of the reason that we’re having the success that we are, is we’re able to move the ball around and spread it around,” Canyon head coach Heather Sanders said. “Megan does a great job of being deceptive with where she’s going to put the ball, so if you’ve got a setter who can move the ball around and hitters who can terminate when they get the ball, that’s a pretty good combo.”
It was actually head coach Kate Zora’s Lady Unicorns (7-4) who seized the first taste of momentum in Tuesday’s match, as a stifling block by Bailey Scott, a tip shot from Ella Vajdos and an ace by Evyn Clark resulted in an 8-4 New Braunfels lead in the opening set, forcing a quick timeout by Sanders.
Canyon countered immediately with a pair of hits by Pope and Josslyn Abel that were sandwiched around a block at the net by Mia Dunaway. The Cougarettes’ rally rolled on until Classy used a pair of hits to propel her team to a 14-12 edge.
A few unforced errors from New Braunfels allowed Canyon to pull away, and Jones later capped the opening set with an emphatic hit.
The Cougarettes then built a commanding 15-5 advantage in the second game behind even more stellar play at the net from Pope, Classy and Jones. Canyon’s back row soon joined the fun, as libero Isabell Woo made a diving dig that led to a point by Pope.
Kloey Cato and Marlee Lightsey helped close the book on the second set with timely hits that pushed the visiting Lady Unicorns to the brink of defeat.
New Braunfels fell behind 9-5 in the third game but rallied to take a 10-9 lead thanks to hits by Riley Scott and Vajdos, in addition to a Canyon service error. But the Cougarettes didn’t need much time to regain their touch, as Dunaway put Canyon up 11-10 with a kill that ignited a 4-0 run.
The Lady Unicorns’ Kayleigh Hoskins tried to keep her team afloat with a few determined hits, but by that point, the Cougarettes had all but iced the win. After Cato provided a kill, Classy reeled off three consecutive hits to seal a 25-14 victory and end the match.
“I thought we had some nerves, but then we settled in and found a groove,” Sanders said.
Woo tallied 14 digs for Canyon, and she teamed up with Trista Henson in the final set to turn in another remarkable save that led to a point for the Cougarettes. Sanders said she wants to see her back row continue to put in that type of extra effort.
“We hope that will just continue to improve throughout the season,” the coach said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”
Still, 10 wins out of its first 11 contests is a very solid start for defending Class 5A Region IV champion Canyon.
“That’s like our motto for this year, is to defend the title,” Classy said. “I think we’ve picked it up great so far, and our team chemistry is amazing.”
New Braunfels was led by Vajdos’ six kills during the setback, while Randi Rush notched 14 assists and Clark tallied 14 digs.
The Cougarettes and Lady Unicorns are now set to co-host the 45th annual Fraulein Volleyfest this Thursday through Saturday. Each team begins pool play with a tripleheader at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday in their respective home gyms.
Canyon is slated to open against Warren, McAllen Memorial and Katy, while New Braunfels hosts San Antonio Johnson, Fort Bend Austin and Brenham on the first day of competition.
