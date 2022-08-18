Canyon's Megan Hawkins tips the ball at the net as McAllen Memorial defends during their match in the Fraulein Volleyfest Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Canyon High School. Hawkins reached the 2,000-assist mark for her career during the match.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Canyon's Danielle Classy spikes the ball as McAllen Memorial defends during their match in the Fraulein Volleyfest Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Canyon High School.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
From left, Canyon's Josslyn Abel and Courtney Pope defend the net against McAllen Memorial in the Fraulein Volleyfest Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Canyon High School.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Canyon's Courtney Pope defends the net against McAllen Memorial in the Fraulein Volleyfest Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Canyon High School.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / HERALD-ZEITUNG
Canyon's Maya Jones spikes the ball against McAllen Memorial in the Fraulein Volleyfest Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Canyon High School.
It was mission accomplished for the Cougarettes on day one of the 45th annual Fraulein Volleyfest, as Canyon went a perfect 3-0 Thursday to claim the top spot in Pool 3.
Head coach Heather Sanders’ team also saw junior setter Megan Hawkins reach a major milestone, as she eclipsed the 2,000-assist mark for her high school career during Canyon’s second match of the day against McAllen Memorial.
