It was mission accomplished for the Cougarettes on day one of the 45th annual Fraulein Volleyfest, as Canyon went a perfect 3-0 Thursday to claim the top spot in Pool 3.

Head coach Heather Sanders’ team also saw junior setter Megan Hawkins reach a major milestone, as she eclipsed the 2,000-assist mark for her high school career during Canyon’s second match of the day against McAllen Memorial.

