After going 4-6 last season, Canyon has turned the tides as it will play host to Georgetown Friday in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
In only his second season at the school, head coach Travis Bush has led the Cougars (9-1 overall, 6-1 in district) to a second-place finish in District 12-5A-I, a five-game win streak and a home playoff game.
