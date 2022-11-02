Canyon junior quarterback Deuce Adams escapes a Brahmas defender during the Cougars’ 43-14 win over MacArthur on Thursday, Oct. 27. Canyon will face Wagner on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Coming off a blowout victory over MacArthur last week, Canyon will head on the road to face Wagner in its final regular season game on Thursday.
The Cougars (8-1 overall, 5-1 in district) and the Thunderbirds (6-3 overall, 5-1 in district) are tied for second place in District 12-5A-I standings. The contest winner will earn a home playoff spot and possibly a share of the district championship if No. 1 Smithson Valley loses to Seguin on Friday.
