Canyon baseball

Canyon senior pitcher Ethan “EJ” Garcia and the Cougars are ready for the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.

 Photo by David Campos

The District 26-5A champion Cougars have motored into the regional quarterfinal round of the postseason, where a best-of-three series against the Georgetown Eagles awaits.

Canyon (26-7) is set to hit the road for Game 1 on Thursday night, which is set for 7 p.m. at Georgetown High School. The series then shifts to Cougar Field in New Braunfels for Game 2 Friday night at 7 p.m.

