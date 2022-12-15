Texas State senior point guard Mason Harrell drives to the basket and attempts a layup during the Bobcats’ 71-65 loss to the Mary Hardin-Baylor. Texas State will host Sam Houston State Saturday, Dec. 17 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS — After defeating UT-Arlington on Saturday, the Texas State men’s basketball team continued its rollercoaster season, losing at home to the Division III University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Tuesday night.
“It’s an extremely disappointing loss,” head coach Terrence Johnson said. “Obviously, when you get a chance to play in front of your home crowd, you want to play better and come in with a whole more focus. You want to be able to execute your game plan. But credit goes to Mary Hardin-Baylor. Those were some tough guys tonight. They competed from start to finish.”
