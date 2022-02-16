SAN ANTONIO — The Smithson Valley soccer program continued its collective mastery of District 27-6A last Friday night with a pair of victories against East Central.
The Ranger boys (14-1, 6-0) secured a 1-0 win in San Antonio, while the Lady Rangers (13-1, 6-0) blanked the Hornets 9-0 at home. In doing so, each squad increased its current win streak, as the Smithson Valley boys have won 14 matches in a row while the girls have claimed 13 consecutive triumphs.
