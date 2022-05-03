SAN ANTONIO — Eight area athletes turned in top-two performances this past weekend during the Region IV-5A/6A track and field meet in San Antonio to book their trip to the state competition in Austin.
Competing at North East ISD’s Heroes Stadium, Smithson Valley saw five competitors move on to the Class 6A meet at the University of Texas at Austin and also claimed a pair of regional championships. Tevijon Williams won the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91 to edge San Antonio Reagan’s Grant Hunter, and the Lady Rangers’ 4x400-meter relay team of Alyssa Jones, Favour Uduji, Mia Perez and Jazmyn Singh finished in first place with a time of 3:47.17, which set a new school record.
