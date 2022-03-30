Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The Cougarettes avenged a loss to Boerne Champion in their 2022 District 26-5A opener by throttling the Lady Chargers 15-5 last Friday night at home in six innings.
Canyon (16-6-1, 7-2) found itself in a close battle through four complete innings, as head coach Kevin Randle’s team held a 6-5 lead. However, the Cougarettes erupted for nine runs in the final two frames to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.