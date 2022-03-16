Canyon Lake’s Hayden Baker (left) and Chase Anderson celebrate a win earlier this season in Fischer. The Hawks went a perfect 4-0 over the weekend during the 2022 Comal Clash Tournament and are now 10-2 overall this season.
FISCHER — Even with some schedule reshuffling brought about by cold, windy and rainy conditions, Canyon Lake didn’t miss a beat during this past weekend’s Comal Clash Tournament in Fischer.
The Hawks (10-2) cruised to a 4-0 record at the event after seeing Friday’s games wiped away by inclement weather. After sweeping Thursday’s doubleheader against John Paul II and Brazosport, head coach Victor Escamilla’s team capped play on Saturday by defeating London 4-3 and prevailing 10-2 against San Antonio Wagner.
