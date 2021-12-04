MOUNT BERRY, Ga. — Former Lady Unicorn Cypress Guenther made an immediate impact at the collegiate level during her freshman campaign at Berry College in Georgia.
The middle blocker recently capped her first season of NCAA Division III competition by finishing sixth in the nation in hitting percentage (.419) and being named the Southern Athletic Association’s Newcomer of the Year.
