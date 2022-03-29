Canyon Lake took on IDEA Montopolis last Friday in the first round of Class 4A playoffs and prevailed 7-1 at Canyon’s Cougar Stadium.
Within the first 10 minutes of play, Maddie Pipkin and Gabi Pace each got a goal for the Hawks (7-7-2).
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 8:08 am
