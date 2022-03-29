CL girls soccer

Canyon Lake’s Gabi Pace pursues the ball during her team’s playoff opener last Friday night at Canyon High School’s Cougar Stadium.

 LUANA SAMPAIO | Canyon Lake Broadcasting Club

Canyon Lake took on IDEA Montopolis last Friday in the first round of Class 4A playoffs and prevailed 7-1 at Canyon’s Cougar Stadium.

Within the first 10 minutes of play, Maddie Pipkin and Gabi Pace each got a goal for the Hawks (7-7-2).

