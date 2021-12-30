New Braunfels resident Cat Osterman is set to return to the Olympic stage to try and help Team USA win the gold medal during the upcoming Tokyo Games. Osterman, one of the best pitchers in softball history, is already a two-time Olympic medalist.
Former New Braunfels High School standout Bryce Miller was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round of Monday’s 2021 MLB Draft. The Texas A&M right-hander was chosen with the 113th selection overall.
