As the temperature begins to drop, the New Braunfels swim team has remained red hot.
The Unicorns won each of their last two meets held at Das Rec — a quad dual meet on Nov. 9 and the New Braunfels Invitational on Nov. 20. New Braunfels also saw a select group of competitors take part in the Arena Fall Classic in San Antonio on Nov. 5-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.