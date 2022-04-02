Leah Smith of New Braunfels Little League’s Majors Softball Raiders smiles after hitting a home run in her team’s 7-6 win over the Aggies this past Wednesday. Smith is believed to be the first 12-year-old to clear the fence with a home run at NBLL’s 230-foot softball field.
Anyone who’s ever stepped onto a baseball or softball field knows the thrill of chasing a pitch — and if they’re lucky — driving it up and over the fence.
On Wednesday night at the New Braunfels Little League Complex, Leah Smith of the Majors Softball Division’s Raiders may have become the first player in her age bracket to ever experience that feeling on the 230-foot field.
