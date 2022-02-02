SEGUIN — The Canyon girls basketball team won for the 23rd consecutive outing last Friday night after outlasting Seguin 41-27 away from home.
The Cougarettes improved to 25-5 overall and 14-0 in District 26-5A play. Head coach Zeb Burleson’s team can wrap up the outright league championship with a win in either of its last two regular-season games and hosted Kerrville Tivy on Tuesday night.
