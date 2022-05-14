KINGSLAND — Freshman Kyle Doolittle capped his season with a ninth-place finish at the UIL Class 4A state golf tournament Tuesday at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Doolittle, who is the first Davenport boys golfer to qualify for state, shot a 78 on Monday and then carded a 74 on Tuesday to wrap up his outstanding 2022 run with a 152 and finish inside the top 10 individually.
