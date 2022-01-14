AUSTIN — Canyon senior forward Josh Conrad’s all-out assault on the back of the net continued Thursday when he delivered his third hat trick in just six total matches for the Cougars.
Conrad’s most recent three-goal performance helped Canyon dispatch Pflugerville 3-2 at House Park Stadium in the opening round of play at the Copa Akins Cup in Austin. The senior now has 12 goals during the 2022 season, which began on Jan. 4.
