FISCHER — Canyon Lake did most of its damage early and fended off a late Central Catholic charge to collect a 4-3 victory Tuesday night at home in non-district play.
The Hawks (14-3) took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Griffen Williams launched a three-run home run to right field, but Central Catholic later tied the score with three runs in the top of the sixth.
