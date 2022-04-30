BOERNE — The Lady Unicorns’ resurgent 2022 season met its end Thursday night following a 7-1 setback to San Antonio Clark during a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Boerne’s Champion High School.
Competing in a win-or-go-home situation, New Braunfels (13-20) fell into a five-run deficit after three complete innings and was only able to manage a single run in the top of the fourth, which came on a solo home run by Isabel Cruz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.