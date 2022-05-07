Canyon senior right-hander Ethan “EJ” Garcia, pictured competing earlier this season, tossed a complete-game two-hitter Friday during the Cougars’ 7-1 victory against Leander Rouse in Game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series.
LEANDER — The Cougars cruised to a 7-1 victory against Leader Rouse Friday night in enemy territory to claim Game 1 of a best-of-three Class 5A bi-district playoff series.
Canyon (23-6), the outright District 26-5A champion, received a complete-game gem from senior right-hander Ethan “EJ” Garcia, who tossed all seven frames and held the Raiders to a single run on two hits while notching eight strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.