Steele’s scoring outbursts in the second and fourth quarters carried the Knights to a 65-53 victory against Canyon Saturday at the Cougar Den during non-district action.
The Cougars (2-3) got off to a hot start and led 23-17 following the opening stanza before the Knights (6-5) rallied to take a slim 35-33 edge at halftime. Following a closely-contested third period, Steele pulled away down the stretch after winning the fourth quarter 21-10.
