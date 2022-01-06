The Canyon boys secured a shutout victory against rival New Braunfels Tuesday night at Cougar Stadium during the 2022 season opener for both sides.
Canyon won 2-0 after receiving one goal in each half of play. Josh Conrad broke a scoreless tie in the ninth minute, and Conrad then assisted on Noah Richardson’s goal in the 47th minute that doubled the Cougars’ advantage.
