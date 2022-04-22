SEGUIN — On a cool, misty Tuesday night in Seguin, the Canyon Cougars’ bats took a while to warm up. However, once they did, they were able to dispatch of the Seguin Matadors in a five-inning 13–2 run rule victory.
Head coach Nick Kozole’s Cougars moved to 20-4 overall and 12-2 in District 26-5A play with the win and go into Friday holding a two-game edge over Buda Johnson in the battle for the league crown. Canyon can clinch the outright title with a win tonight at home against Kerrville Tivy at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.