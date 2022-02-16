The John Paul II boys basketball team clinched its third straight TAPPS District 3-4A championship on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and then wrapped up the program’s first-ever unbeaten run in league play this past Friday. It was the fifth district title for the Guardians in the last nine seasons.
SAN MARCOS — The Guardians made history not once, but twice last week while securing their third consecutive District 3-4A crown.
John Paul II (18-15, 8-0) clinched the program’s first league three-peat on Tuesday, Feb. 8 by virtue of a lopsided 69-27 victory against Austin Veritas. Head coach Forrest Blackwell’s team then wrapped up the program’s first unbeaten run through district play on Friday, Feb. 11 by throttling San Marcos Academy 74-17.
